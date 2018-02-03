CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Belleville, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, New Jersey

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Puppies up for adoption in New Jersey were stolen.

Police said they were taken from the backyard of the woman fostering them.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, the dogs were rescues from South Carolina.

Belleville police were able to recover one puppy Friday night, but another was still missing Saturday.

Authorities tracked down a man who said he bought one of the dogs, a pit bull mix named Sandy, from someone on the street. But its brother, Danny, was still out there.

“It’s crazy. Our puppies, of all things, to be taken,” Tiffany Cabrera told Rozner. “It’s just – it’s scary, very scary.”

Cabrera said she took a few of her other foster dogs for a walk around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. She left 4-month-old Sandy and Danny with their mom, Rizzo in the yard and locked the gate.

When she returned about 15 minutes later, the puppies were gone.

“Our lock was broken into and our fence was open in a way that my family doesn’t open it,” Cabrera said.

The red and blue sweaters they were wearing were left on the ground, along with one of their collars.

Police said they want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video walking with a child.

“The person who has them – all they had to do was apply and they could have had them legally,” said Cabrera.

She fostered the dogs through the nonprofit East Coast Canine Rescue.

She said she’s most concerned that Danny is safe. She just asks the person who took him to bring him back — no questions asked — and she won’t press charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch