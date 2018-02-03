NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re planning a Super Bowl party and you’re not sure what to make, we’ve got some ideas to help you out.

Celebrity caterer Andrea Correale stopped by with an impressive spread that’ll be sure to wow your guests.

Blackberry Plum Hoisin Asian Meatballs

Yield: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

Meatballs

¼ c. milk

½ c. panko breadcrumbs

1½ lb. ground beef

1 egg beaten

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. green onion, minced

3 tbsp. finely grated carrot

2 tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

¼ tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Sauce

½ c. hoisin sauce

1/4 c blackberry perserves

¼ c. rice vinegar

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

1 tsp. sesame oil

¼ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 500ºF. Spray a baking dish with cooking spray.

In a bowl, stir together the milk and Panko breadcrumbs.

Add the beef, minced garlic, Chinese five-spice powder, chopped scallions, beaten egg, soy sauce and sesame sauce to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients together and form meatballs

Place the shaped meatballs into the prepared pan and bake for 15-18 minutes, or until the meatballs are fully cooked.

To make the sauce, mix together the Hoisin sauce and blackberry jam in a small sauce pan over medium heat.

Brush or toss meatballs with glaze

New England Clam Chowder

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

3 slices of uncooked bacon

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped onions

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 pounds steamer clams

1 cup white wine

1 cup heavy cream

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

1 pound new potatoes, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 cup clam juice

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1 lime

Instructions

In a sauté pan, add bacon and cook until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. . Add celery, onion and garlic and continue cooking 3 to 4 minutes. . Add clams and white wine to the mixture. Cover and let simmer until clams open up, about 5 minutes. Remove clams from the pan and place on the side.

Transfer the remaining contents of the sauté pan to a large pot and add the cream, carrot, potatoes, clam juice, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove clams from their shells and toss lime

To serve, divide clam mixture among 4-6 bowls and pour the chowder on top

Boston Baked Beans

Ingredients

1/2 lb sliced bacon

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, pressed

1/4 cup Brown Sugar

1/4 cup Molasses

1/2 cup ketchup

2 TBSP white vinegar

4 cans (15-16 oz each) pork and beans, undrained

2 cans (15.5 oz each) dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Instructions

Cook bacon in skillet over medium heat until crisp. Cut into “bacon bits” and set aside. Sautee onion in left over bacon drippings until translucent but a little al dente, 3 min. Press garlic into skillet, cook and stir 1 minute. Add brown sugar, molasses, and vinegar to skillet; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved and mixture is bubbly. Add bacon, ketchup, and beans to skillet. Bring mixture to a boil. Transfer into a Pyrex dish.

Bake 60 minutes at 375 degrees

Bohemian Guacamole

Ingredients

2 avocados peeled and cut into small pieces

1/2 of a pineapple grilled and then diced small

6 strips of bacon cooked up until crisp, then broken into small pieces

1 lime juiced

1/4 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. cumin

salt to taste

cilantro about 1 tbsp. or to taste

Instructions

Mix together your avocado and pineapple and bacon. Add all of the seasonings listed above. Squeeze your lime juice over the mixture to prevent browning. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Serve with chips and or Veggies