Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What you’re seeing this Sunday afternoon depends on where you are! Most of the area is seeing rain, while locations far N&W are seeing more snow/mix. Almost everyone will go over to plain rain by early this evening. Any snow accumulation will get washed away, with the exception of the highest elevations well N&W.
Temps climb into the 40s! Rain will be heavy at times, so watch for ponding on the roadways later tonight. It wraps up quickly by midnight with overnight clearing. Tomorrow will be a much brighter day, but colder and windy. Highs only reach the low to mid 30s, feeling like the 20s at best.
We’re back closer to normal by Tuesday and we’ll be tracking another wintry system by midweek. Check back soon!