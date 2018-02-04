NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman told police she was sexually assaulted by two men in a bathroom in Chelsea this weekend.
Police said around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the 35-year-old woman reported a sexual assault inside a building at 17th Street and Ninth Avenue.
The woman said she was sexually assaulted in the bathroom by two men, police said.
Sources said the incident occurred at a house party, and the woman was left on the floor of the bathroom after the second assault.
There had been no arrests late Sunday and the investigation continued.