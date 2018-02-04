CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Christopher Street, Greenwich Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who hit multiple people in the face on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village within a few minutes this weekend.

The attacks all happened within the opening minutes of the 10 p.m. hour on Saturday on Christopher Street just West of Seventh Avenue South, police said.

In the first incident around 10 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking near 78 Christopher St. when an unidentified man came up and struck her in the face, causing a small laceration to her lower lip, police said.

In the second incident two minutes later, the suspect hit a 35-year-old man in the face and caused a small cut to his nose steps away in front of 81 Christopher St., police said.

In the third incident a minute later, the suspect hit a 60-year-old man in the face as he walked near 74 Christopher St. and caused a small cut to his mouth, police said.

The first two victims were taken to Northwell Health Lenox Hill Greenwich Village and their condition was reported to be stable, police said. The third declined medical treatment at the scene.

The individual is described as a black male in his mid-20s, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Greenwich Village Attack Suspect

Police say this man hit three people in the face on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch