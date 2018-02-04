NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who hit multiple people in the face on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village within a few minutes this weekend.

The attacks all happened within the opening minutes of the 10 p.m. hour on Saturday on Christopher Street just West of Seventh Avenue South, police said.

In the first incident around 10 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking near 78 Christopher St. when an unidentified man came up and struck her in the face, causing a small laceration to her lower lip, police said.

In the second incident two minutes later, the suspect hit a 35-year-old man in the face and caused a small cut to his nose steps away in front of 81 Christopher St., police said.

In the third incident a minute later, the suspect hit a 60-year-old man in the face as he walked near 74 Christopher St. and caused a small cut to his mouth, police said.

The first two victims were taken to Northwell Health Lenox Hill Greenwich Village and their condition was reported to be stable, police said. The third declined medical treatment at the scene.

The individual is described as a black male in his mid-20s, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.