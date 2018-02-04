CBS 2Police involved shooting graphic. (Photo: CBS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
Filed Under:Erin Logan, Local TV, New England Patriots, New York City Sports Fans, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LI

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Patriots and Eagles fans were out in full force cheering on their teams in Manhattan during Super Bowl LII Sunday night.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, both sides gathered just steps away from the other, starting at TV screens as they screamed and shouted.

The corner of Second Avenue at East 52nd Street is where the action is.

Turtle Bay, 987 Second Ave., is the stomping ground for Eagles fans. They had their game faces on for Super Bowl LII.

“Especially the last couple of weeks since we made the playoffs, there’s been like a line outside,” said Turtle Bay bartender Libby Holeba.

Inside, the bar was packed with Eagles fans who began the night ready to dance, party, and pray that Pats star Tom Brady doesn’t win a sixth Super Bowl. Of course, they ended up getting their wish.

“Pats got a lot of experience, but I think Eagles are too hot right now,” said Joe Fagnani.

“This is the night I’ve been waiting for since I was 13 years old,” said Molly Bower.

Bower refused to let the night end in tears like it did in 2005, when the Eagles lost to the Pats in the Super Bowl.

“One of my wishes before I die is for the Eagles to win a Super Bowl. She said before the game ended.

Rival fans across the street at Atwood, 986 Second Ave., had earlier said an Eagles victory would not happen in this matchup.

“We’re going to get it done,” said Suzanne Tanner. “That’s our team.”

“I was raised in new England and they stunk years ago, and now we’re just enjoying their dominance,” said Susan Sizer.

Eagles fan Brad Phillips said that was exactly why he had the nerve to show up at a Pats party.

“They’re is not worried about me,” Phillips said. “I’m the underdog.”

And Eagles fan Anthony Petronius’ prophecy ended up being correct.

“We’re about to win our first super bowl in franchise history,” he said.

The Eagles won NFL championships in 1948, 1949, and 1960, but the Super Bowl did not begin until 1966.

On Sunday night, Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21 to go. Then a defense that had been shredded throughout the second half made two final stands to win 41-33.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

