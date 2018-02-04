MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork) — Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance in Super Bowl LII included most of his big hits, a tribute to Prince and, most importantly, no wardrobe malfunctions.
Plenty of Twitter users liked what they saw from the pop superstar.
Of course, on Twitter, where negativity runs rampant, other users said they were not impressed.
Plenty of people on social media poked fun at Timberlake’s decision to wear a western-style shirt, red bandana around his neck, and a dark camouflage sports jacket and pants.
At one point, Timberlake paid homage to Prince in the late pop star’s hometown. Timberlake played “I Would Die 4 U” in front of large projection displaying images of Prince while NBC showed an aerial shot of downtown Minneapolis bathed in purple light and Prince’s iconic “Love Symbol.”
Most Twitter users seemed to find the tribute disrespectful, with a popular music website noting that Prince once objected to the use of holograms in performances. Others, however, applauded it.
Of course, some couldn’t help but recall Timberlake’s role in the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in 2004, when he had a hand in exposing one of Janet Jackson’s breasts.