MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork) — Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance in Super Bowl LII included most of his big hits, a tribute to Prince and, most importantly, no wardrobe malfunctions.

Plenty of Twitter users liked what they saw from the pop superstar.

Well that was an iconic performance from Justin Timberlake. The man is one of the great performers of this generation and today he absolutely killed it. — Jeremy Perrigo (@jeremyperrigo) February 5, 2018

Okay but like Timberlake has got some moves damn 🤤🤤 — Kilyjah DeKock (@kilyd1) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake is killin this halftime show — Casey (@FaZeSwan) February 5, 2018

Of course, on Twitter, where negativity runs rampant, other users said they were not impressed.

Please Bruno Mars come save Justin Timberlake’s halftime show 😳 — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) February 5, 2018

Yall brought back Justin TImberlake after he tried to destroy Janet's career, and allow him back to do one of the worst performances ever. Seriously, this is some hot trash, guy is lip syncing, and not even doing anything special. The bar has been lowered #Superbowl — Brenny Bren (@Bmitch905) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake sings boring and awful songs with neither melody nor intelligent lyrics. You can’t take the boy out of the boy band. Waving and dancing is no substitute for good music. Disaster at halftime — Maurice Ross (@MauriceMichael) February 5, 2018

Plenty of people on social media poked fun at Timberlake’s decision to wear a western-style shirt, red bandana around his neck, and a dark camouflage sports jacket and pants.

justin timberlake wearing every article of clothing from a wild west gift shop right now — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake is wearing an outfit he found in Johnny Depp’s Goodwill donation bag. #superbowlhalftimeshow — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake is dressed like a 12 year old’s Grand Theft Auto create-a-character. #SuperBowl — Choctopus (@choctopusx) February 5, 2018

Timberlake sporting the whimsical bandana like he just got back from the groomer. — Don Nichols (@TheDairylandDon) February 5, 2018

At one point, Timberlake paid homage to Prince in the late pop star’s hometown. Timberlake played “I Would Die 4 U” in front of large projection displaying images of Prince while NBC showed an aerial shot of downtown Minneapolis bathed in purple light and Prince’s iconic “Love Symbol.”

Most Twitter users seemed to find the tribute disrespectful, with a popular music website noting that Prince once objected to the use of holograms in performances. Others, however, applauded it.

Prince, when asked if he would ever perform alongside a hologram of a dead musician: "That’s the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age." https://t.co/Ogjo7vSU3t — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) February 3, 2018

Justin Timberlake is performing alongside and covering Prince, who's probably rolling in his grave right about now. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/N50qLdh9de — Bryan Boggiano (@Bryan_KnowsBest) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake performance is so lack luster and he need to leave prince alone. He would be ashamed — 🚫🧢 (@lustclouds) February 5, 2018

a prince projection on a giant sheet outperformed timberlake even though timberlake had a billion set pieces and a 1,000 back-up dancers lol — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 5, 2018

INCREDIBLE TRIBUTE TO PRINCE! Justin Timberlake and the city of Minneapolis turn purple to honor Prince! #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/mbmJQ6l5JJ — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) February 5, 2018

Ayy Justin Timberlake has bangers. Suit and Tie with a giant marching band gave me chills. The Prince Tribute was tasteful. I enjoyed that halftime. — FrankJavCee 🌎🌌✨ (@FrankJavCee) February 5, 2018

Of course, some couldn’t help but recall Timberlake’s role in the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in 2004, when he had a hand in exposing one of Janet Jackson’s breasts.

I really hope Janet Jackson runs up out of no where, rips off Justin Timberlake's shirt to reveal his nipple ring, shoves him off the stage and gives us a one hour Rhythm Nation concert #MissUMuch #SuperBowl — Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) February 5, 2018