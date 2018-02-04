MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork) — NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LII briefly went dark Sunday night, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

Just after LeGarrette Blount’s 21-yard touchdown run gave the Philadelphia Eagles a 15-3 lead with 8:48 to play in the second quarter, NBC pitched to commercial, but viewers were instead greeted by more than 30 seconds of a black screen.

The signal finally returned with coverage of the game resuming.

If it was a control-room error, it could’ve been a very costly one. A 30-second ad in the Super Bowl costs about $5 million, according to a New York Times article this week.

Of course, the incident was a hot topic on social media, with many users poking fun at it. Some said the moment reminded them of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans when the game between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers had to halted for several minutes because of a power outage inside the Superdome.

Wait, did the Super Bowl just end like “The Sopranos?” #SBLII — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) February 5, 2018

Most #SuperBowl commercials are funny but this one was just dark pic.twitter.com/yRwUHwRrAB — Adam LeBow (@LeBowAdam) February 5, 2018

I'm in editorial and not sales, but even I know you don't make money by running a dark screen during #SuperBowl breaks. — Val Dennis Craven (@valpass) February 5, 2018

Dark screen Super Bowl commercials didn’t happen when Obama was president. #thanksTrump — Justin Sparago (@Justin_Sparago_) February 5, 2018

Welp someone just got fired. 20 second ad was dark as their future at NBC. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EyLewFqm2y — easilyigNORAble (@easilyigNORAble) February 5, 2018

Dark season 2 looked good. #SuperBowl — Doug Schoemer (@dbschoemer) February 5, 2018