NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City may be home to what amounts to an anti-fan base for both the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, but local businesses were expecting to cash in on Super Bowl LII anyway.

WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp looked how some local businesses were cashing in Sunday night.

A man named Adam carried home two large pizzas for the Big Game.

“Big game?” he said, less than enthused about either the Eagles or the Patriots. “Not really.”

In any event, he did help John’s of Bleecker Street pizzeria score. Giuseppe is the manager.

“Just make extra boxes, that’s all,” he said.

Wings took off fast at Atomic Wings at Down the Hatch on West 4th Street, where Rodney said it was “huge for us.”

“We sell over 100 cases of wings at 40 pounds apiece,” he said.

And of course, plenty of fans grabbed beers to wash those wings down. At wholesaler Flair Beverages near the uppermost tip of Manhattan in Inwood, Janet Diaz said they stayed open an hour late.

“They’ll buy more what they normally buy,” she said, “cases worth.”