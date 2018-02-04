NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So whom do New Yorkers hate more – the Philadelphia fans or those uppity Patriots?
To find out, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern talked with some people along Second Avenue on the Upper East Side.
One man named Colin said he wasn’t sure.
“I have a lot of fans from Philly. I’m not too thrilled about them,” he said. “You don’t want Tom Brady getting another ring, so it’s hard to pick sides here.”
But another man named Josh, whose parents are from Boston, is a big Pats fan – though he hides it from other New Yorkers.
“They tell me about how the Patriots are massive cheaters and how they don’t deserve anything, and about how Tom Brady is a wussy and stuff like that,” Josh said.
A woman, named Ryan, said this is not a game New Yorkers can be thrilled about.
“It’s unfortunate, you know, we have a team in it that won all the time, and it’s just, you know, it’s going to be just another football game to watch,” she said.