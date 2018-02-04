CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
BREAKING: Two Killed, 90 Injured In NY To Miami Amtrak Train Crash | WATCH: CBSN
MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — Singer Pink won’t be missing out on the chance of a lifetime, even if she does have the flu.

The pop star is scheduled to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

She announced on Instagram Saturday morning she caught the widespread virus and blames it on her kids, Willow Sage and Jameson.

Pink calls the opportunity to sing at the Super Bowl one of the biggest honors of her life, and promises to give it her all.

42 states states saw high levels of activity last week and so far this season, CBS News reports 53 children have died.

If you get the flu, antiviral medications can help, it’s recommended that you start them as soon as possible. A flu shot is suggested for everyone 6 months and older. Getting one may make the symptoms not as severe if you end up with the flu.

