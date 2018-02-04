JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Residents scrambled to evacuate a home in Jersey City after flames broke out Sunday morning.

If it wasn’t for one man’s quick thinking, his mother might not have gotten out.

Authorities say the fire started just before 8 a.m. inside a two-story home on Myrtle Avenue. Willie Mae Johnson says she was sound asleep at the time.

“My son woke me up and said the house was on fire,” she told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

Flames quickly poured out the side of the home. Willie Mae’s son, Marvin, says he heard the smoke alarm.

From there, his instincts kicked in and he rushed into action.

“I got my mother out and went next door and got the other people out,” he said.

Roughly 50 firefighters worked to bring the 3-alarm blaze under control. Charred siding and holes along the side of the home are all that remain as officials work to determine what started it. They believe it started either on the first floor or basement before spreading to the second floor, across the driveway, and onto the home next door.

Each of the residents made it out okay, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Resident Crystal Gooding says she was grateful for Jersey City’s bravest.

“They did a good job,” she beamed.

Officials say only part of the second floor was spared in the fire, which remains under investigation.