CAYCE, S.C. (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Two people were killed and 70 more wounded wounded in a collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning, CBS News confirmed.

Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the trains collided around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The train had left New York Penn Station and was bound for Miami when Amtrak says it “came in contact with a CSX freight train around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.”

#BREAKING: Train collision and derailment near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Rd. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/SchyVAeWqi — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office were among the first to respond to the scene. Cahill couldn’t say if the two people killed were on the passenger train or the freight train. The injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones, according to officials.

Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Myrick says deputies were taking the uninjured in patrol cars to a shelter.

Amtrak says eight crew members were on board the train, along with approximately 139 passengers. The company added that anyone with questions regarding passengers aboard the train can call 1 800 523 9101.

Individuals with questions regarding passengers on train 91 can contact us at 1.800.523.9101 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 4, 2018

In an early morning press conference, local authorities said that 5,000 gallons of fuel had spilled in the crash, but that hazmat teams had been dispatched and the fuel was thought not to be a danger to the public.

NTSB Go Team launching to investigate today’s collision of an Amtrak train and CSX freight train, near Cayce, SC. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 4, 2018

A National Transportation Safety Board “Go Team” was en route to the scene to investigate the overnight collision.

