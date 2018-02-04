NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl on Staten Island Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say 46-year-old Michael Gordan grabbed the victim around the waist and pulled her inside a stairwell in a third floor hallway of an apartment building on Broad Street in Clifton.
Gordan fled in an unknown direction after the girl managed to break free.
Police say the victim didn’t know Gordan, who’s described as a 5’8″ tall and approximately 180 pound black male with a light complexion, medium build, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is within the confines of the 122 Precinct.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.