NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, and more important than the game itself is the menu!

Marc Sherry from New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse stopped by with a few ideas to up the ante on this year’s party.

Caramel Encrusted Chicken Wings

Step 1:

Place combination of 24 chicken wings/drumsticks on lightly greased baking pan

Step 2:

Set oven at 350º, bake 20 minutes

Step 3:

Cool wings/drumsticks to room temperature

Step 4:

In large bowl, whisk 6 extra large eggs w/ 2 tbsp. each cayenne pepper and chili powder

Step 5:

In separate bowl, use muddler (back of spoon will do) to crumble 32 ozs. caramel corn

Step 6:

Bathe 6 wings/drumsticks at a time in egg wash

Step 7:

Roll in crumbled caramel corn until generously covered, place on baking pan

Step 8:

Bake 10 minutes at 275º

Steamship Roast Sandwiches

Step 1:

Pre-order 5 custom football-shaped large wide rolls (pick your favorite bread) from your local bakery

Step 2:

Julienne 6 large yellow onions, 3 large green bell peppers, chop 2 lbs. mushrooms, place all in large bowl, pour in 2 bottles stout beer, marinate overnight

Step 3:

Set oven to 350º, place 5-lb. eye round roast in roaster pan, bake 90 minutes (medium rare)

Step 4:

Sauté onions, bell pepper and mushrooms in 2 sticks butter 15 minutes, or until caramelized, add salt and pepper to taste as cooking

Step 5:

Mix 32 ozs. sour cream w/ 16-oz. jar horseradish

Step 6:

With a sharp knife, thinly slice eye round roast

Step 7:

Slice in half each football-shaped roll

Step 8:

Place 1 lb. beef on bottom half each roll

Step 9:

Generously top beef with caramelized onion/bell pepper/mushroom mixture

Step 10:

Spread horseradish cream sauce across top each sandwich before adding other half of bread

Pigskin in a Blanket

Step 1:

Set oven to 300º, place 1 1/2 –lb. pork tenderloin in baking pan, bake 45 minutes

Step 2:

Sauté 5 small shallots, 8 ozs. mushrooms in ½ stick butter, salt and pepper to taste

Step 3:

Spread 2 8-oz. packages pastry dough into wide rectangular shape

Step 4:

Paint dough with ½ cup spicy beer mustard

Step 5:

Place cooled (to room temperature) pork tenderloin one inch from side edge of dough

Step 6:

Pour sautéed mixture along top of pork tenderloin

Step 7:

Starting with the edge closest to the tenderloin, roll the pork in the dough

Step 8:

Place on baking sheet at temperature and baketime indicated on pastry dough packaging

Grilled Chili

Step 1:

Set oven to 450º, place boneless 2-lb. sirloin & 2-lb. rib eye steaks on baking pan, grill 30 minutes (medium rare) (Note: you can choose inexpensive but flavorful cuts like flatiron, skirt, short rib and brisket)

Step 2:

Dice 1 lb. slab bacon, then sauté in skillet in ¼ cup pure maple syrup on medium heat until caramelized

Step 3:

Slice sirloin and rib steaks (or whatever beef you use) into 1-inch chunks

Step 4:

After browning 3 cloves finely chopped garlic over medium heat in 5-qt. pot, add beef, bacon, 4 tbsps. chili powder, ½ tsp. cayenne pepper, 2 tsp. ground cumin, 32 oz. can Boston bakes beans, 16 oz. can tomato sauce, salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5:

Stir all ingredients, cover, let simmer on low heat 75 minutes, stirring occasionally and adding ¼ to ½ cup water as needed

Step 6:

Finely chop 2 large yellow onions and shred 16-oz. brick yellow cheddar

Step 7:

Using ladle, serve chili in small bowls, top with onion and cheddar

50-Yard-Line Pizza: Eagles vs. Patriots

Step 1:

Keep things simple and purchase a cooked plain Sicilian pie (no sauce, no cheese)

Step 2:

Heat oven to 375º, place 2 16-oz. filet mignons on baking sheet, grill 20 minutes (Note: you can choose inexpensive but flavorful cuts like flatiron, skirt, short rib and brisket)

Step 3:

Cover bottom of skillet with olive oil and sauté 2 tsp minced garlic and 3 thinly sliced large yellow onions & 2 medium bell peppers, until caramelized (about 6-8 minutes)

Step 4:

Sprinkle 12 ozs. combined shredded mozzarella and provolone cheese on half of the cooked pizza dough

Step: 5:

Layer thinly sliced filet mignon on top of shredded cheese

Step 6:

Top beef with caramelized mixture and cover with additional 12 ozs. shredded mozzarella and provolone

Step 7:

Sauté 1 lb. lobster meat, 1 lb. shrimp peeled and deveined, ½ pt. mussels shelled, ½ pint clams shelled in ½ stick butter & ½ cup white wine in skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes (remove after 5 minutes to avoid overcooking)

Step 8:

In double boiler on low heat, add 2 cups heavy cream, 2 lbs. Gruyere cheese, 1 ½ pts. Marscapone cheese, salt and pepper to taste, stirring often until mixture is creamy

Step 9:

Pour the cream sauce and sautéed seafood into a large bowl and stir until all of the fish is coated

Step 10:

Using a ladle, spread the mixture on the other half of the cooked pizza dough

Step 11:

Place on large flat baking pan, warm 5 minutes in oven at 250º

Pastrami Burger Slider

Step 1:

Cook 6 16-oz. square-shaped burger patties in skillet on medium to high heat, searing 5 minutes on both sides of each burger (medium rare)

Step 2:

Melt 3 slices pepperjack cheese on each burger during last 3 minutes in skillet (or until cheese drapes over sides of pattie)

Step 3:

Thinly slice 3 large kosher pickles

Step 4:

Place burgers on bottom half of brioche buns

Step 5:

Top each burger with 8 slices of store-bought cured pastrami

Step 6:

Place ½ sliced pickle on pastrami

Step 7:

Top off each burger with ½ cup store-bought creamy cole slaw

Step 8:

Place top half of brioche buns, then cut burgers into quarters to yield 24 sliders

Faux Surf n Turf Nachos

Step 1:

Cut 1 30-in. baguette into 15 1/2 –inch pieces

Step 2:

Brush with melted butter & garlic salt before placing on a flat baking sheet and toasting 5 minutes in the oven at 250º, or until crisp

Step 3:

Finely dice 1 lg. ripe tomato and 1 lg. jalapeno pepper

Step 4:

Mix 16 ozs. sour cream w/ 6-oz. jar horseradish

Step 5:

Heat oven to 375º, place 1 20-oz. filet mignon on baking sheet, grill 12 minutes (Note: you can choose inexpensive but flavorful cuts like flatiron, skirt, short rib and brisket)

Step 6:

Cut filet into ¼-in. to ½-in. slices

Step 7:

Place 15 shelled oysters in egg wash (2 lg. eggs whisked), then coat w/ bread crumbs (1/2 cup, add more if necessary), deep fry 2 minutes

Step 8:

On each toasted baguette round, place 1 slice filet & 1 oyster, then top with 1 tbsps. finely diced tomato & jalapeno mixture, add dollop of sour cream and horseradish

Brady’s Chicken Thumbs-Up

Step 1:

Cut 12 chicken tenders in half to yield 24 pieces

Step 2:

Dip chicken in honey (approx. ½ cup, more if needed)

Step 3:

Roll chicken in oats (approx. 1 pt., more if needed)

Step 4:

Place chicken on flat baking sheet, bake in oven 20 minutes at 300º

Step 5:

Peel and mash 2 avocados in a medium bowl

Step 6:

Stir in finely chopped small yellow onion and ripe tomato (1 each), 1 clove minced garlic, ¼ cup crushed pecans, juice from 1 lime, salt and pepper to taste

Step 7:

Chill half hour before serving with chicken