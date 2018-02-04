CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Two Killed, 90 Injured In NY To Miami Amtrak Train Crash | WATCH: CBSN
Filed Under:Local TV, Old Homestead Steakhouse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, and more important than the game itself is the menu!

Marc Sherry from New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse stopped by with a few ideas to up the ante on this year’s party.

Caramel Encrusted Chicken Wings

Step 1:

Place combination of 24 chicken wings/drumsticks on lightly greased baking pan

Step 2:

Set oven at 350º, bake 20 minutes

Step 3:

Cool wings/drumsticks to room temperature

Step 4:

In large bowl, whisk 6 extra large eggs w/ 2 tbsp. each cayenne pepper and chili powder

Step 5:

In separate bowl, use muddler (back of spoon will do) to crumble 32 ozs. caramel corn

Step 6:

Bathe 6 wings/drumsticks at a time in egg wash

Step 7:

Roll in crumbled caramel corn until generously covered, place on baking pan

Step 8:

Bake 10 minutes at 275º

 

Steamship Roast Sandwiches

Step 1:

Pre-order 5 custom football-shaped large wide rolls (pick your favorite bread) from your local bakery

Step 2:

Julienne 6 large yellow onions, 3 large green bell peppers, chop 2 lbs. mushrooms, place all in large bowl, pour in 2 bottles stout beer, marinate overnight

Step 3:

Set oven to 350º, place 5-lb. eye round roast in roaster pan, bake 90 minutes (medium rare)

Step 4:

Sauté onions, bell pepper and mushrooms in 2 sticks butter 15 minutes, or until caramelized, add salt and pepper to taste as cooking

Step 5:

Mix 32 ozs. sour cream w/ 16-oz. jar horseradish

Step 6:

With a sharp knife, thinly slice eye round roast

Step 7:

Slice in half each football-shaped roll

Step 8:

Place 1 lb. beef on bottom half each roll

Step 9:

Generously top beef with caramelized onion/bell pepper/mushroom mixture

Step 10:

Spread horseradish cream sauce across top each sandwich before adding other half of bread

 

Pigskin in a Blanket

Step 1:

Set oven to 300º, place 1 1/2 –lb. pork tenderloin in baking pan, bake 45 minutes

Step 2:

Sauté 5 small shallots, 8 ozs. mushrooms in ½ stick butter, salt and pepper to taste

Step 3:

Spread 2 8-oz. packages pastry dough into wide rectangular shape

Step 4:

Paint dough with ½ cup spicy beer mustard

Step 5:

Place cooled (to room temperature) pork tenderloin one inch from side edge of dough

Step 6:

Pour sautéed mixture along top of pork tenderloin

Step 7:

Starting with the edge closest to the tenderloin, roll the pork in the dough

Step 8:

Place on baking sheet at temperature and baketime indicated on pastry dough packaging

 

Grilled Chili

Step 1:

Set oven to 450º, place boneless 2-lb. sirloin & 2-lb. rib eye steaks on baking pan, grill 30 minutes (medium rare) (Note: you can choose inexpensive but flavorful cuts like flatiron, skirt, short rib and brisket)

Step 2:

Dice 1 lb. slab bacon, then sauté in skillet in ¼ cup pure maple syrup on medium heat until caramelized

Step 3:

Slice sirloin and rib steaks (or whatever beef you use) into 1-inch chunks

Step 4:

After browning 3 cloves finely chopped garlic over medium heat in 5-qt. pot, add beef, bacon, 4 tbsps. chili powder, ½ tsp. cayenne pepper, 2 tsp. ground cumin, 32 oz. can Boston bakes beans, 16 oz. can tomato sauce, salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5:

Stir all ingredients, cover, let simmer on low heat 75 minutes, stirring occasionally and adding ¼ to ½ cup water as needed

Step 6:

Finely chop 2 large yellow onions and shred 16-oz. brick yellow cheddar

Step 7:

Using ladle, serve chili in small bowls, top with onion and cheddar

 

50-Yard-Line Pizza: Eagles vs. Patriots

Step 1:

Keep things simple and purchase a cooked plain Sicilian pie (no sauce, no cheese)

Step 2:

Heat oven to 375º, place 2 16-oz. filet mignons on baking sheet, grill 20 minutes (Note: you can choose inexpensive but flavorful cuts like flatiron, skirt, short rib and brisket)

Step 3:

Cover bottom of skillet with olive oil and sauté 2 tsp minced garlic and 3 thinly sliced large yellow onions & 2 medium bell peppers, until caramelized (about 6-8 minutes)

Step 4:

Sprinkle 12 ozs. combined shredded mozzarella and provolone cheese on half of the cooked pizza dough

Step: 5:

Layer thinly sliced filet mignon on top of shredded cheese

Step 6:

Top beef with caramelized mixture and cover with additional 12 ozs. shredded mozzarella and provolone

Step 7:

Sauté 1 lb. lobster meat, 1 lb. shrimp peeled and deveined, ½ pt. mussels shelled, ½ pint clams shelled in ½ stick butter & ½ cup white wine in skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes (remove after 5 minutes to avoid overcooking)

Step 8:

In double boiler on low heat, add 2 cups heavy cream, 2 lbs. Gruyere cheese, 1 ½ pts. Marscapone cheese, salt and pepper to taste, stirring often until mixture is creamy

Step 9:

Pour the cream sauce and sautéed seafood into a large bowl and stir until all of the fish is coated

Step 10:

Using a ladle, spread the mixture on the other half of the cooked pizza dough

Step 11:

Place on large flat baking pan, warm 5 minutes in oven at 250º

 

Pastrami Burger Slider

Step 1:

Cook 6 16-oz. square-shaped burger patties in skillet on medium to high heat, searing 5 minutes on both sides of each burger (medium rare)

Step 2:

Melt 3 slices pepperjack cheese on each burger during last 3 minutes in skillet (or until cheese drapes over sides of pattie)

Step 3:

Thinly slice 3 large kosher pickles

Step 4:

Place burgers on bottom half of brioche buns

Step 5:

Top each burger with 8 slices of store-bought cured pastrami

Step 6:

Place ½ sliced pickle on pastrami

Step 7:

Top off each burger with ½ cup store-bought creamy cole slaw

Step 8:

Place top half of brioche buns, then cut burgers into quarters to yield 24 sliders

 

Faux Surf n Turf Nachos

Step 1:

Cut 1 30-in. baguette into 15 1/2 –inch pieces

Step 2:

Brush with melted butter & garlic salt before placing on a flat baking sheet and toasting 5 minutes in the oven at 250º, or until crisp

Step 3:

Finely dice 1 lg. ripe tomato and 1 lg. jalapeno pepper

Step 4:

Mix 16 ozs. sour cream w/ 6-oz. jar horseradish

Step 5:

Heat oven to 375º, place 1 20-oz. filet mignon on baking sheet, grill 12 minutes (Note: you can choose inexpensive but flavorful cuts like flatiron, skirt, short rib and brisket)

Step 6:

Cut filet into ¼-in. to ½-in. slices

Step 7:

Place 15 shelled oysters in egg wash (2 lg. eggs whisked), then coat w/ bread crumbs (1/2 cup, add more if necessary), deep fry 2 minutes

Step 8:

On each toasted baguette round, place 1 slice filet & 1 oyster, then top with 1 tbsps. finely diced tomato & jalapeno mixture, add dollop of sour cream and horseradish

 

Brady’s Chicken Thumbs-Up

Step 1:

Cut 12 chicken tenders in half to yield 24 pieces

Step 2:

Dip chicken in honey (approx. ½ cup, more if needed)

Step 3:

Roll chicken in oats (approx. 1 pt., more if needed)

Step 4:

Place chicken on flat baking sheet, bake in oven 20 minutes at 300º

Step 5:

Peel and mash 2 avocados in a medium bowl

Step 6:

Stir in finely chopped small yellow onion and ripe tomato (1 each), 1 clove minced garlic, ¼ cup crushed pecans, juice from 1 lime, salt and pepper to taste

Step 7:

Chill half hour before serving with chicken

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch