NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Whether you’re rooting for the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles, or neither this Super Bowl Sunday, at least there’s one thing most of us have in common.
The National Chicken Council says Americans will eat a record 1.35 billion chicken wings this weekend.
They say most if it has to do with the latest poultry prices.
The Department of Agriculture says the national retail price for a fresh tray-pack of whole wings is now $2.30 per pound, down a whopping 23 cents per pound since last week.
Earlier this week, Molly Schuyler set a new world record for eating 501 wings in 30 minutes at the annual Wing Bowl in Philadelphia. Safe to assume she’ll eat her share of the 1.35 billion.