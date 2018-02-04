CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Freezing temperatures are back, and flights to get out of the city are lower than ever.

That means it’s perfect timing for a budget-friendly travel talk on where to go to beat the cold.

Michaela Guzy, Executive Producer of the travel video series “Oh The People You Meet” stopped by to offer tips on all the great deals out there.

Los Cabos, Mexico:

Flight costs: RT $214 February 10, 11,24 or 25 for five days

March 3,16, or 17 for five days

Option 1 (google.com)

RT $239 March 2,10, or 25 for five days

Option 2 (google.com)

 

Cuba​ (travel here is still allowed for U.S. citizens)​:

$300 RT, week leading up to Easter March 25-31 – see flight here​

What to do: Go green and cycle 400 km across Central Cuba with Wow Cuba through the UNESCO cities of Havana

Cycling Video footage: https://youtu.be/E0rFMIRzfqY

Cultural/Arts Video footage: https://youtu.be/9Od_tvDuRYo

 

Beverly Hills RT $374 via Jet Blue Feb 17-21 – See flight here

  • Beverly Hills is now called the City of Wellth!
  • One unique activity is going hiking with the mayor.
  • ​ You can check out the​ city’s official ​website for special hotel offers, healthy menus, ​special fitness classes
  • Video footage here: https://youtu.be/5_SF1c9MmLo

 

Vegas RT $316 flight via Spirit Airlines, Feb 17-21 – see flight here

Vdara eco-friendly hotel starts at $221/night for studio parlour suite – see rates here

Eco-conscious travelers can stay green in Vegas at the Vdara Hotel and Spa, ranked highly for its sustainability. Book the parlour suite at the non-smoking, non-gaming accommodation, which features 100% vegan amenities. www.vdara.com

