NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Freezing temperatures are back, and flights to get out of the city are lower than ever.
That means it’s perfect timing for a budget-friendly travel talk on where to go to beat the cold.
Michaela Guzy, Executive Producer of the travel video series “Oh The People You Meet” stopped by to offer tips on all the great deals out there.
Los Cabos, Mexico:
Flight costs: RT $214 February 10, 11,24 or 25 for five days
March 3,16, or 17 for five days
RT $239 March 2,10, or 25 for five days
- Wellness in Los Cabos: Yoga at sunrise at either Hotel El Ganzo or Sur Beach House followed by nutritious organic breakfasts
- Go to working farm at Los Tamirindos for a cooking class w/Chef Enrique
- Stand-up paddle boarding or kayaking in Chileno Bay
- Ride camels where the pacific meets the dessert
- Video footage: https://youtu.be/hRzQ3dD9Hi8
Cuba (travel here is still allowed for U.S. citizens):
$300 RT, week leading up to Easter March 25-31 – see flight here
What to do: Go green and cycle 400 km across Central Cuba with Wow Cuba through the UNESCO cities of Havana
Cycling Video footage: https://youtu.be/E0rFMIRzfqY
Cultural/Arts Video footage: https://youtu.be/9Od_tvDuRYo
Beverly Hills RT $374 via Jet Blue Feb 17-21 – See flight here
- Beverly Hills is now called the City of Wellth!
- One unique activity is going hiking with the mayor.
- You can check out the city’s official website for special hotel offers, healthy menus, special fitness classes
- Video footage here: https://youtu.be/5_SF1c9MmLo
Vegas RT $316 flight via Spirit Airlines, Feb 17-21 – see flight here
Vdara eco-friendly hotel starts at $221/night for studio parlour suite – see rates here
Eco-conscious travelers can stay green in Vegas at the Vdara Hotel and Spa, ranked highly for its sustainability. Book the parlour suite at the non-smoking, non-gaming accommodation, which features 100% vegan amenities. www.vdara.com
- Get your adrenaline rush during a heli ride with Maverick over the Grand Canyon ($175 pp)
- Video footage: https://youtu.be/tN795rfx-i8