NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An eight-year-old Queens girl died Monday morning from the flu, officials said.
Authorities responded to the girl’s home Sunday where she was having difficulty breathing.
She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was diagnosed with influenza.
The girl passed away at 6:30 a.m. Monday at the hospital.
There was no immediate word as to whether the girl had received a flu shot this year or not.
The best way to prevent infection other than the vaccine is frequent hand washing or use of alcohol sanitizer.
In December, a 4-year-old New Jersey girl died from the flu.
At least 19 states have reported one pediatric death this flu season.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.