CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/CBS Chicago/AP) — John Mahoney, an actor perhaps best known for his supporting role playing the cranky dad on “Frasier,” has died.

Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. Mahoney was 77.

The cause of Mahoney’s death was not immediately announced.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, the retired police officer father of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier and David Hyde Pierce’s Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of “Cheers,” aired from 1993 to 2004.

Mahoney’s recent roles included guest appearances on “Hot in Cleveland” and a 2015 episode of “Foyle’s War.”

The British-born Mahoney made Chicago his adopted hometown, and he was a longtime ensemble member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we share the news that ensemble member of 39 years John Mahoney passed away. Tonight’s opening night performance of You Got Older has been cancelled. We are instead inviting all to gather in Front Bar this evening. All are welcome to join us. pic.twitter.com/k8yrrR7ICA — Steppenwolf Theatre (@SteppenwolfThtr) February 6, 2018

According to his Steppenwolf bio, Mahoney joined the theatre company in 1979. Although Mahoney is identified with Chicago and resided in the near west Chicago suburb of Oak Park, he was born in 1940 in England, according to his biography on the Internet Movie Database.

Mahoney came to the U.S. after World War II after his sister married an American G.I. He came relatively late to acting, when he was nearly 40.

Mahoney appeared in more than 30 Steppenwolf Theatre Company productions and received a Tony Award for his performance in “The House of Blue Leaves.”

Film credits include “Moonstruck,” “Tin Men,” “Say Anything,” “Primal Fear,” “Barton Fink” and “Flipped.” Mahoney’s “Say Anything” co-star, John Cusack, was among those expressing grief Monday.

Great actor – lovely kind human -any time you saw him you left feeling better – RIP John … https://t.co/jHXPHm1dEb — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 5, 2018

