Filed Under:Albert Breer, New England Patriots, Super Bowl LII, WFAN Afternoon Drive

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Is the Patriots dynasty on the verge of crumbling?

A day after New England lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, The MMQB’s Albert Breer joined WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” to discuss what’s next for the Patriots.

He said it will be an interesting offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Really, the overarching thing here is going to be what happens going forward with the three power brokers in that organization — Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Breer said. “Looking at the Kraft family, they’re going to be around. They own the team. With Jimmy Garoppolo gone, I think you can count on Tom Brady being the quarterback in 2018. And that leaves Bill Belichick and his relationship with the other two. So it’ll be interest to see what the results of what I expect to be some pretty tough discussions will be over the next couple of weeks.”

There are also questions about Malcolm Butler’s and Rob Gronkowski’s futures. And the Pats will have to find and adjust to new offensive and defensive coordinators, as both Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia are headed to the head coaching ranks.

MORE: Palladino: Brady Did Almost Everything Right In Super Bowl LII Loss

And despite that New England has gone to three of the last four Super Bowls, their roster does have holes, Breer said.

“If you really look at the makeup of their team, try to find any sort of foundation piece who’s 25 years old or younger,” he said. “It’s hard to find one. I think it’s going to be a very interesting offseason. (But) it’s hard for me to see things really coming undone here as long as Tom Brady’s the quarterback.”

Listen to the interview by clicking on the audio player above.

