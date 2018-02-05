CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Amtrak, Dave Carlin, Local TV, Positive train control, PTC, South Carolina

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)A deadly Amtrak train crash in South Carolina this weekend has ignited renewed debate on GPS-based positive train control that experts say could have prevented it.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, there have been four fatal Amtrak crashes since the beginning of December. On Sunday, engineer Michael Kempf and conductor Michael Cella were killed when an Amtrak train was diverted off its main track onto a side track – and crashed into a CSX freight train that was sitting parked there.

“The signaling system was inoperative due to system upgrades,” National Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt said Monday.

PHOTOS: Deadly Amtrak Crash In South Carolina

Of the four incidents, there were two cases where investigators say it appears people drove vehicles around safety arms at crossings.

In Crozet, Virginia on Wednesday of last week, the vehicle was garbage truck. A chartered Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia hit the truck and a passenger on the garbage truck – identified as Christopher Foley – was killed.

On Jan. 14 in Whitakers, North Carolina, local pastor the Rev. Eugene Lyons and his wife, Dorothy, were killed in a sport-utility vehicle when an Amtrak train rammed into it, CBS affiliate WNCN-TV reported. They also reportedly drove around the lowered crossing arm.

On Dec. 18, an Amtrak train ran off the rails along a curve during its inaugural run on a route south of Tacoma, Washington, killing three people – passengers Jim Hamre, Zack Willhoite, and Benjamin Gran – and injuring dozens.

In the Washington state incident, the train was going nearly 80 mph, more than twice the speed limit, and the engineer said he did not see signs leading up to a curve.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talked Monday about train safety concerns in the Tri-State Area.

“My heart goes out to them, and need positive train control, without question,” Murphy said. “We have to get there as fast as we can.”

PTC braking technology coordinates signals between trains, tracks and dispatchers to slow down a train when the engineer fails to respond.

The system was not operational in South Carolina, and it is absent in the Tri-State area.

Federal Railroad Administration statistics from the middle of last year show Amtrak with PTC on 49 percent of locomotives and 67 percent of tracks.

The congressional deadline for full implementation is 2018, with some railroads getting extensions to 2020.

“It’s just too much frequency without enough action,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey).

Booker and other members of Congress from our area said PTC fixes are overdue for a vulnerable system.

“We need all our trains in the country to have PTC, and it will save a lot of lives,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York).

The NTSB recovered the intact data recorder from the passenger train in South Carolina. Meanwhile, the NTSB on Tuesday will release findings from the fatal September 2016 NJ TRANSIT train crash in Hoboken Terminal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch