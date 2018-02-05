CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
A little bit of Nutella always makes dessert sweeter, so it is no surprise that there is a day to celebrate the beloved hazelnut spread. New Yorkers can head to these restaurants for delicious desserts in honor of World Nutella Day on Feb. 5.

Adoro Lei
287 Hudson St.
New York, NY 10013
646-666-5096
www.adorolei.com

It is a Nutella wonderland at Adoro Lei. The chic SoHo eatery is known for its wide selection of pizzas made in a wood-burning oven, including the delectable Nutella Pizza. The Nutella-filled pizza dough is topped with fresh whipped cream, fruity pebbles for a little bit of color and a drizzle of the hazelnut spread. Adoro Lei also serve zeppoles with Nutella and the most popular item, the Nutella Fingers. The sweet dish features fried pastry dough coated with cinnamon sugar topped with Nutella and a scoop of whipped cream.

Waffle de Lys
Multiple Locations
www.waffledelys.com

New Yorkers can celebrate the day with Nutella and waffles. Waffle de Lys, located in Gansevoort Market and Gotham West Market, brings a French twist to Belgium waffles. Nutella lovers will crave the La Nutty waffle, which is a Belgium waffle made with caramelized pearl sugar topped with Nutella, bananas, caramelized hazelnut crumbs, whipped cream and a little of the hazelnut spread. Diners can also try one of the mouth-watering crepes, including flambeed Nutella crepe with Grand Marnier.

The Lodge at Gallow Green
542 West 27th St.
New York, NY 10001
212-564-1662
www.mckittrickhotel.com

Nestled atop the McKittrick Hotel, The Lodge at Gallow Green is the seasonal rooftop transporting visitors from the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle to a rustic getaway in the mountains. While New Yorkers enjoy the signature small dishes and potent cocktails, they can satisfy their Nutella cravings with the Nutella Calzone. Made with pizza dough, the sweet treat is filled with Nutella and almonds, which delivers a delicious crunch with each bite.

Mr. Bing’s
Multiple Location
www.mr-bing.com

A piece of Northern Chinese cuisine can be found throughout the streets of New York with Mr. Bing’s street crepes. Known as jianbing, the traditionally savory crepes are made with mung bean, rice, and white flour and coated with egg, sesame seeds and crunchy wontons. Mr. Bing’s created its version of a sweet jianbing with the Nutella Bing. Blending the sweet and savory ingredients, this Nutella treat is stuffed with the beloved hazelnut and chocolate spread with a handful of crunchy wontons.

Max Brenner
841 Broadway
New York, NY 10003
646-467-8803
www.maxbrenner.com

Known as a chocolate oasis in Manhattan, Max Brenner creates unique dishes satisfying anyone’s sweet tooth. One of the chocolatey confections diners can indulge in is the Candy Bar in a Jar. The deconstructed chocolate bar has a base of chocolate ganache, Nutella, crumbled cookies and is topped with whipped cream. Get your Nutella fill with Max Brenner’s Chocolate Chunks Waffle with a chocolate ganache, crumbled cookies, Nutella, whipped cream and finished with choco pops and more chocolate syrup.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.

