Boomer and Gregg started Monday’s program by talking about Super Bowl LII, which featured Nick Foles and the Eagles shocking Tom Brady, the Patriots and the world.
Boomer described it as an amazing Super Bowl that had a little bit of everything and praised Doug Pederson and his staff for calling a great game, while Gio admitted to being as wrong about the Eagles as he has been about any team, ever.
We also heard the guys’ take on a couple of controversial TD catches and the manner in which some Eagles fans were “celebrating” in the “City of Brotherly Love.”