BRANCHBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A flu outbreak has forced one school district in Somerset County, New Jersey to closed its doors.
According to the district’s website, all Branchburg Township schools are closed Monday because of a flu outbreak among essential personnel. The district serves students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.
The Centers for Disease Control says the flu is reported to be widespread in 48 states.
