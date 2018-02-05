NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some football fans are saying the Giants won the Super Bowl thanks to a hilarious add that had two of their biggest stars ‘Dirty Dancing.’

Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., and members of the offensive line got their groove on based off an iconic scene in the 1987 film.

“It was just amazing for us New Yorkers being in between Philly and New England and having this moment where the Giants won the Super Bowl,” advertising expert Mark DiMassimo said.

Stephanie Klemons is a Broadway dancer from hamilton who choreographed the players’ performance. She says the ad agency Grey Group came up with the idea thanks to one of the executives who loves to dance.

“They had this idea to create a commercial that was basically an ode to the touchdown dances that everyone has been doing,” Klemons told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu. “A little ode to ‘Dirty Dancing’ he happens to be a fan of the film, he’s a fan of dancing.”

They shot the commercial just two weeks ago at the Giants training field at the Meadowlands. Stephanie says Eli and Odell were a little shy and surprised at first.

“Odell and Eli were great sports,” Klemons said. “The idea when they walked in that day they didn’t have a full picture of what we were going to do so when they came in they were like, ‘What are we doing?’.”

Manning had a little one-on-one instruction, and part of the dance had to be changed a bit because Odell is rehabbing an injured ankle. The whole thing was shot in just seven hours, and Stephanie says she was blown away.

“The two of them, their memory and their ability to execute,” she said. “Like if I said ‘right foot front left foot back,’ they were so coordinated.”

The one minute spot was a commercial for the NFL.