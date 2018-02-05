NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ron Baker’s season has ended prematurely, with the Knicks announcing Monday the reserve guard will undergo shoulder surgery.
Baker will have arthroscopic shoulder stabilization surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday, the team said. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Answorth Allen at the Hospital of Special Surgery, and the expected recovery time is four to six months.
The Knicks announced last week that an MRI revealed Baker, 24, suffered a a shoulder dislocation and a torn labrum. He was hurt in the Knicks’ 111-95 win over the Nets on Tuesday night when he was inadvertently kicked by Brooklyn’s DeMarre Carroll.
In his second season, Baker, who signed a two-year, $8.9 million contract in July, played in 29 games, starting one, and averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 assists.
While Baker wasn’t heavily used this season, center Enes Kanter said Wednesday that Knicks will “miss him a lot.”
“He’s an important piece of our team,” Kanter told the New York Post. “Other guys need to step up, and I believe they’re going to do a really good job.”
Following Sunday’s home loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks are 23-31 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.