CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:injuryreport, Local TV, New York Knicks, Ron Baker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ron Baker’s season has ended prematurely, with the Knicks announcing Monday the reserve guard will undergo shoulder surgery.

Baker will have arthroscopic shoulder stabilization surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday, the team said. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Answorth Allen at the Hospital of Special Surgery, and the expected recovery time is four to six months.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks’ Front Office Should Know The Deal By Now

The Knicks announced last week that an MRI revealed Baker, 24, suffered a a shoulder dislocation and a torn labrum. He was hurt in the Knicks’ 111-95 win over the Nets on Tuesday night when he was  inadvertently kicked by Brooklyn’s DeMarre Carroll.

Ron Baker

The Knicks’ Ron Baker (31) looks to pass as he is guarded by the Lakers’ Jordan Clarkson on Jan. 21, 2018, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In his second season, Baker, who signed a two-year, $8.9 million contract in July, played in 29 games, starting one, and averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 assists.

While Baker wasn’t heavily used this season, center Enes Kanter said Wednesday that Knicks will “miss him a lot.”

“He’s an important piece of our team,” Kanter told the New York Post. “Other guys need to step up, and I believe they’re going to do a really good job.”

Following Sunday’s home loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks are 23-31 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch