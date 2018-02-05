CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Actor John Mahoney Of 'Frasier' Fame Dies At 77
Filed Under:Local TV, Mt Vernon, Mt. Vernon Police

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester County town has seen violent crime drop by as much as 40 percent.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, not everyone agrees that the town’s formula for success is working.

“Mt. Vernon has grown a lot, it’s got a lot better,” Viola Adams said.

Adams and her daughter Ashley have called Mt. Vernon home for decades.

They’ve seen crime and violence come and go.

“It’s cops on every street corner protecting and serving like they’re supposed to,” Ashley said.

Mayor Richard Thomas said that’s by design, and the latest crime stats show the plan is working.

“Mt. Vernon continues to grow safer. Serious crime is down a dramatic 32 percent since 2011,” he said.

Perhaps more impressive are the stats from 2016 to 2017 when Mt. Vernon saw a 42 percent drop in rapes, a 36 percent drop in murders and a 19 percent drop in robberies.

Mayor Thomas said with Mt. Vernon’s porous border with New York City, the city’s success depends on a partnership with the NYPD and MTA.

“Asking questions, constantly looking for opportunities to deliver a stronger safety net, and working with them to bridge gaps that we wouldn’t be able to bridge without them,” he said.

A mobile precinct maintains order at concerts and events, and will be used in local neighborhoods to build relationships with the community.

Inside of patrol cars, new computers allow officer to file police reports.

“I can type the police report here, send it to the supervisor, and they can make changes and I stay on the street and visible, which is by itself a great crime deterrent,” Sergeant Gregory Addison said.

While statistics show crime is down, not everyone who lives in Mt. Vernon says they can feel the difference.

“I was born and raised here and it’s not like it used to be,” Joe Izzard said.

Many people said that feeling safe depends on where you live in town.

“If they feel that they’re not safe in their neighborhoods they should let us know,” Mt. Vernon Police Commissioner, Shawn Harris said.

The town plans to hire 15 new officers this year and outfit each of their patrol cars with the surveillance mode feature.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch