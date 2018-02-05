CBS 2Photo Credit: nycgo.com/photo-galleries/bronx-zoo Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
WCBS 880Photo Credit: nycgo.com/photo-galleries/bronx-zoo WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay […]
1010 WINSPhoto Credit: nycgo.com/photo-galleries/bronx-zoo 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no […]
WFANPhoto Credit: nycgo.com/photo-galleries/bronx-zoo As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station […]
WLNYPhoto Credit: nycgo.com/photo-galleries/bronx-zoo Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers are looking to protect New Jersey residents from surprise medical bills.

CBS2’s Meg Baker explained, there’s a plan to help consumers who get his with unexpected charges after going to the emergency room.

John Peterson is a Little Egg Harbor resident, who says he started having hearing and balance issues in 2014.

“Called my insurance first, checked the doctor’s name, they said I was covered in network, called the doctor, yes we accept your medical card, saw the doctor, recommended an in-house balance test,” he said.

The balance test, conducted in the same building, with the same doctor, was considered an out-of-network test, so he got hit with an unexpected bill.

“Later I got the bill and it was for $1,600,” he said.

He testified in Trenton, Monday in support of the Out-Of-Network Consumer Protection Transparency, Cost Containment And Accountability Act.

“After you get hit by a bus is not the time to ask to be taken to an in-network hospital,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said.

The bill intends to eliminate surprise out-of-network health care charges when an individual received medically necessary emergency services or inadvertent out-of-network care.

On average, these visits resulted in a surprise bill of more than $600, but could cost as much as $19,600 extra.

“Health care is the only business where consumers have no idea what service will cost them until after provided,” Coughlin said.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said the legislation will insert transparency into the equation. Providers will be required to tell patients if a service is out0of-network, and an arbitrator will be assigned. Patients will no longer have to be the mediator between their doctor’s office and insurance company.

India Hayes with AARP New Jersey said consumers should be concerned with getting better, not how they are going to pay. This can be particularly crushing to older adults on a fixed income.

“It’s estimated 168,000 consumers in New Jersey will received these bills totaling $400-million. That’s just in New Jersey,” Hayes said.

Advocates for hospitals and physicians oppose the reform insisting it will undermine their negotiating power with insurance companies and drive providers out of New Jersey to less regulated states. A vote is not expected for weeks or months.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch