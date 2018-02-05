CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Singer-songwriter Paul Simon performs on stage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Paul Simon’s touring days are slip slidin’ away.

Simon announced Monday that he intends to retire from touring – barring the occasional show here or there – after one last tour.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief,” Simon wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I still think about music constantly. Sadly, we lost our lead guitarist and my friend of 30 years, Vincent N’guini, who died last December. His loss is not the only reason I’ve decided to stop touring, but it is a contributing factor,” Simon wrote. “Mostly, though, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing. I’d like to leave with a big Thank You to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.”

Shortly after making the announcement, Simon unveiled plans for his “Homeward Bound” farewell tour.

Simon is 76.

Just last month, Elton John made a similar announcement.

