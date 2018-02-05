PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/CBS Philly/AP) — Thousands of fans took to the streets of Philadelphia late Sunday night to celebrate the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl championship, as they defeated the New England Patriots in dramatic fashion, 41-33.

Fans piled into the streets across Philadelphia, from Center City to Northeast Philly, down to South Philly.

In South Philadelphia, fans started chanting “Free Bud Light” after the beer manufacturer made a bet with Lane Johnson that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

As CBS Philadelphia reported, it was a celebration that’s been decades in the making.

However, some fans did get rowdy, as a car was overturned during the celebration in Center City.

They just flipped somebody car over 😂😂😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/2r4CaE977H — webb (@WutWeTalkinBout) February 5, 2018

People were also seen jumping off The Ritz Carlton awning.

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt — paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018

And despite greasing up the poles across the city, some fans were still able to climb them.

The roar was deafening across the city.

“What a wonderful game. It was so awesome,” one fan told CBS3. “They deserved it, they earned it and we wanted it for them.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said this is the day the city has “dreamed of.”

“For so many who have called themselves Eagles fans for a generation, this is the day, the game, the season, and the team we’ve dreamed of. The 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions, and they’ve brought tremendous joy to hundreds of thousands throughout the City and region. They consistently wowed us with their dynamic play and relentless pursuit of victory. Their ‘Next Man Up’ mentality when injuries arose was inspiring to anyone who has ever faced a setback, as was their willingness to embrace the role of underdogs. They looked another storied football franchise in the eyes, and never blinked.”

He continued, “To the fans: I have long felt that our City’s professional and collegiate sports teams bring Philadelphians together, regardless of race, income, neighborhood or gender, and that was never more true than during the Eagles’ brilliant season. We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs. I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers. Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was at the game to soak in the victory.

“What you give is what you get back. Congratulations on your historic win, @Eagles. We are all incredibly #PAproud. #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly,” Wolf tweeted.

What you give is what you get back. Congratulations on your historic win, @Eagles. We are all incredibly #PAproud. #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/69FqeaoBe8 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) February 5, 2018

On Sunday night, Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21 to go. Then a defense that had been shredded throughout the second half made two final stands to win 41-33.

