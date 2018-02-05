CBS 2Photo Credit: nycgo.com/photo-galleries/bronx-zoo Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
Filed Under:Don Clavin, IRS, Property Tax Prepayment, Sen. Charles Schumer, Sophia Hall

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York) wants the IRS to honor prepayments of property taxes.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, a lot of people stood in line in very cold weather to prepay their property taxes on Long Island – a whopping 138,000 people in all.

Schumer is now asking the IRS to honor prepayments so the residents can get the deductions on their federal tax returns one last time.

Don Clavin is the receiver of taxes for the Town of Hempstead, and he was with Schumer when the announcement was made.

“it’s a non-partisan issue. This is about helping these people who opened up their wallets, pulled out this money and for a lot of people it was very hard for them, they want that benefit that they always thought they would get,” Clavin said, “and frankly, I think they’re entitled to it.”

The new federal tax caps state and local deductions – or SALT – at $10,000. About 50 percent of Long Islanders are paying more than $10,000 for their property taxes per year.

