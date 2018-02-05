CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Rangers

DALLAS (AP) — Martin Hanzal returned from injured reserve and scored the game-winning goal in the Dallas Stars’ 2-1 victory over the slumping New York Rangers on Monday night.

On the power play, Hanzal skated across the goalmouth and tipped in Julius Honka’s shot from the right point to break a 1-all tie 4:05 into the third period. Hanzal missed the previous five games because of a strained muscle in his lower body.

The Stars’ third straight win moved them within one point of St. Louis for third place in the Central Division. The Rangers, who have lost six of seven, are last in the rugged Metropolitan Division and three points out of a postseason spot in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist lost his fifth game in a row despite making 39 saves.

Ben Bishop had 31 saves for Dallas.

David Desharnais scored in the first period for the Rangers. Tyler Seguin tied it in the second with his 26th goal.

In the first 20 minutes, the Stars tied their season high for shots in a period with 21, but Desharnais scored the only goal at 17:55. Bishop stopped a snap shot from Desharnais, but he continued skating and put the rebound in the net.

Lundqvist stopped Dallas’ first 31 shots before Seguin scored at 14:44 of the second. Jason Spezza’s pass from low in the right faceoff circle deflected off the stick of the Rangers forward Jesper Fast to Seguin at the top of the left circle. His slap shot went in off the left post.

The Stars had a chance to go ahead with two minutes left in the second, but John Klingberg’s shot from the left point bounced off the crossbar.

NOTES: Bishop was inactive for the previous game after being hit in the face by a puck on Thursday at Arizona. . Rangers LW Jimmy Vesey was out after being hit on the head by Nashville’s Filip Forsberg on Saturday. Rookie Vinni Lettieri, up from Hartford of the AHL, replaced Vesey and assisted on New York’s goal. . Seguin has seven points (four goals, three assists) in the last six games. … Alexander Radulov, who assisted on Seguin’s goal, took over the team lead with 51 points. . The Stars have killed off all 11 of their penalties in the last three games, including three against the Rangers. . The Stars won both games in the season series. New York had won four of its previous five games in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Begin a two-game homestand Wednesday against Boston.

Stars: Go on the road for one game Thursday at Chicago.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch