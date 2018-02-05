NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man drove up to a gate outside City Hall and committed suicide Monday morning, according to the NYPD.
The man drove a black sedan up to the east gate of City Hall at 7:30 a.m. and shot himself in the head, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name was not released.
There were no other injuries.
Police say this was an isolated incident.
The investigation closed Manhattan-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge, causing back-ups on both sides on the span during the morning rush hour.
Centre Street from Chambers Street to Park Row and Park Row from Spruce Street to Broadway were also closed.
All roads were reopened just after 9 a.m. with residual delays.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)