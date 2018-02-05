CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Roger Stern, Super Bowl

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — If you thought the big loser in the Super Bowl was the Patriots, think again.

With workers coming in late or spending time talking about the big game, it’s the nation’s businesses that are losing big Monday.

The outplacement firm Challenger Gray and Christmas said businesses lose nearly $300 million for every 10 minutes of lost worker productivity.

Employment lawyer Mark F. Kluger said bosses have to be vigilant.

“Keeping on top of people during the day, recognizing that there are going to be a lot of people hanging out in the coffee room or chatting by the water cooler,” Kluger said.

Kluger suggests companies cater lunch so workers can spend that hour together getting the game out of their systems.

But one football fan had his own solution.

“It should be a holiday the day after the Super Bowl, because everybody’s having the parties, getting drunk and enjoying the game,” Joseph told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern.

And others seemed to agree with him.

“Everybody just wants to sort of sack it in the day after the Super Bowl but you gotta get up and go,” said Joe from the Upper East Side.

“People work hard they should have a day off. They should have a lax day every once in a while,” said Neil.

“A lot of people are going to be hungover, I think a lot of people are going to take an involuntary day off,” said Hudson.

According to Challenger Gray, it was predicted an estimated 16.5 million people would call out with the “bowl flu.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch