NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — If you thought the big loser in the Super Bowl was the Patriots, think again.

With workers coming in late or spending time talking about the big game, it’s the nation’s businesses that are losing big Monday.

The outplacement firm Challenger Gray and Christmas said businesses lose nearly $300 million for every 10 minutes of lost worker productivity.

Employment lawyer Mark F. Kluger said bosses have to be vigilant.

“Keeping on top of people during the day, recognizing that there are going to be a lot of people hanging out in the coffee room or chatting by the water cooler,” Kluger said.

Kluger suggests companies cater lunch so workers can spend that hour together getting the game out of their systems.

But one football fan had his own solution.

“It should be a holiday the day after the Super Bowl, because everybody’s having the parties, getting drunk and enjoying the game,” Joseph told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern.

And others seemed to agree with him.

“Everybody just wants to sort of sack it in the day after the Super Bowl but you gotta get up and go,” said Joe from the Upper East Side.

“People work hard they should have a day off. They should have a lax day every once in a while,” said Neil.

“A lot of people are going to be hungover, I think a lot of people are going to take an involuntary day off,” said Hudson.

According to Challenger Gray, it was predicted an estimated 16.5 million people would call out with the “bowl flu.”