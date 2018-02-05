CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Janelle Burrell, Local TV, West Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a man who police say hit three people in the face in separate attacks in the West Village.

They all happened within minutes of each other Saturday night.

At 10 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking around 78 Christopher Street when police said the man came up to her and hit her in the face, causing a small cut to her lower lip.

Then two minutes later on the same block, police said the suspect hit a 35-year-old man in the face, cutting his nose.

About a minute after that, investigators say a 60-year-old man was walking in the same area when the suspect hit him in the face, leaving a small cut on his mouth.

Police said the suspect ran away and describe him as being a black man in his mid 20s, 6′ tall and around 175 pounds. He was seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

