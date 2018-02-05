NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a man who police say hit three people in the face in separate attacks in the West Village.
They all happened within minutes of each other Saturday night.
At 10 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking around 78 Christopher Street when police said the man came up to her and hit her in the face, causing a small cut to her lower lip.
Then two minutes later on the same block, police said the suspect hit a 35-year-old man in the face, cutting his nose.
About a minute after that, investigators say a 60-year-old man was walking in the same area when the suspect hit him in the face, leaving a small cut on his mouth.
Police said the suspect ran away and describe him as being a black man in his mid 20s, 6′ tall and around 175 pounds. He was seen wearing all dark clothing.
