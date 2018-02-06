By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning!
A mostly uneventful day as far as the weather goes, but it does set the stage for a very, very busy Wednesday.
Temps are cold this morning with the 20s widespread. There are more clouds with us to start ahead of a small piece of low pressure drifts some snow showers our way.
Skies clear up after with more sunshine this afternoon. Temps top off close to 40°.
Then Wednesday is messy bag of tricks. We all start off with snow, we then transition to a brief mix, then all rain south of that, and heavy at times too.
To the north, they hold onto snow the longest, therefore they get the most.
Some models are pumping out big #s up there! Stay tuned for the latest on the evolving forecast.