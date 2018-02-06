Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies this afternoon as a dissipating cold front swings through. It won’t be as windy either, so it won’t feel quite as cold as yesterday.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight ahead of our next system, though we should stay mainly dry. Temps will fall into the low 30s or so by daybreak.
Snow will fill in tomorrow morning and change to rain by midday; several inches of snow is expected across our northwest suburbs. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40°.
As for Thursday, expect brighter, breezy, and colder conditions with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s.