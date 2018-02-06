CBS 2Scott Machado (credit: Chris Chambers/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies this afternoon as a dissipating cold front swings through. It won’t be as windy either, so it won’t feel quite as cold as yesterday.

nu tu tri state travel 11 2/6 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight ahead of our next system, though we should stay mainly dry. Temps will fall into the low 30s or so by daybreak.

Snow will fill in tomorrow morning and change to rain by midday; several inches of snow is expected across our northwest suburbs. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40°.

nu tu future snowfall rpm 2/6 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, expect brighter, breezy, and colder conditions with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

 

