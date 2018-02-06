HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two cars separated from a high-speed Acela Express train in Maryland Tuesday morning, Amtrak officials said.

The train experienced a “mechanical issue” when two cars separated at about 6:40 a.m. near Havre de Grace, which is northeast of Baltimore, said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

No injuries were reported.

More than 50 passengers were traveling on Acela Express train 2150 from Washington, D.C. to Boston. Abrams said the passengers were transferred to another train.

Amtrak is investigating the cause of the separation and is inspecting other trains.

Eric Weiss, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the agency is monitoring the situation.

The incident occurred days after a fatal Amtrak crash in South Carolina.

On Sunday, engineer Michael Kempf and conductor Michael Cella were killed when an Amtrak train was diverted off its main track onto a side track – and crashed into a CSX freight train that was sitting parked there.

It was the fourth fatal Amtrak crash since the beginning of December.

In Crozet, Virginia last week, a chartered Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck. A passenger in the truck was killed.

On Jan. 14 in Whitakers, North Carolina, local pastor the Rev. Eugene Lyons and his wife, Dorothy, were killed in a sport-utility vehicle when an Amtrak train rammed into it, CBS affiliate WNCN-TV reported. They also reportedly drove around the lowered crossing arm.

On Dec. 18, an Amtrak train ran off the rails along a curve during its inaugural run on a route south of Tacoma, Washington, killing three people – passengers Jim Hamre, Zack Willhoite, and Benjamin Gran – and injuring dozens.

