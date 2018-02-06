Attention, foodies! Yes, the winter makes it harder to get to your favorite restaurants but there are plenty of chef collaborations happening all throughout NYC to make up for it. Here are five of our favorites.

The Sosta

186 Mott St.

New York, NY

212-988-9028

thesosta.com

See More: Dining Deals: Sosta

Top Chef favorite Gail Simmons teams up with Chef Ali LaRaia over the The Sosta to bring a collaborative dish that’s perfect for this wintry weather. This February, guests can warm up with a bowl of Gail’s Mafaldini Cavolo with mafaldini, kale, lemon, and stracciatella. The best part? You can also pick up Simmons’ latest cookbook, Bringing It Home!, at the restaurant throughout the month. It’s all part of the continuing all-female “Guest Chef” series that will be taking place at The Sosta in the next few months. Future contributors include Leandra Medine (Man Repeller), Olivia Perez (fashion and lifestyle influencer), Morgan Curtis (Morgan Lane), Eden Grinshpan (culinary TV personality), and Alison Roman (former Bon Appetit magazine editor).

Eataly + Calabria

Eataly

200 5th Ave.

New York, NY 10010

212-229-2560

www.eataly.com

See More: 5 Best Italian Wine Tours

Escape to southern Italy this winter without ever leaving NYC! Stop into Eataly and stock up on products specifically curated from the Calabria region of Italy. Last week, Chef Lidia Bastianich invited two Calabrian Chefs (Rocco Ianni and Pierino Rosace) to join her at Eataly to demonstrate a few of their favorite dishes including Pasta con ‘Nduja and Swordfish Rolls with Torrone di Bagnara IGP. For the next few months, you can recreate these recipes by picking up more than 80 different products specifically from Calabria at the store – may we suggest a package of filei? Calabrian women make this traditional pasta shape by hand in their homes and you can taste the freshness in every bite. Add on a bottle of vintage Ciro DOC and you’ve got yourself one Italian meal to remember. Make sure to check Eataly’s website to find out when other famous chefs from the region will be stopping by to teach Calabria-inspired cooking classes.

Eataly + Daniel Boulud

Eataly

200 5th Ave.

New York, NY 10010

www.eataly.com

See More: Best Cooking Classes In NYC, New Jersey

Chef Daniel Boulud and Travis Swikard of Boulud Sud have come up with a pasta dish fit for a king over at Manzo (located within Eataly Flatiron). Starting Feb. 1, guests can dive into a bowl of Squid Ink Campanelle with House-made Bucatini, La Quercia ‘Nduja, clams, and Savoy Cabbage. The best part? They’re teaming up with Chef Adam Hill on the evening of February 7 to bring diners this delicious dish for 50 percent off. In fact, Manzo will even double their donation to Citymeals on Wheels for each dish ordered. It’s all part of Eataly’s Guest Chef Collaboration Series, which feature limited-edition dishes that will rotate each month. Learn more here.

The Meatball Shop + The Crown

The Meatball Shop

84 Stanton St.

New York, NY

212-982-8895

www.themeatballshop.com

The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery

50 Bowery

New York, NY 10013

646-630-8057

www.thecrownnyc.com

See More: NYC’s 5 Best Restaurants For Meatballs

Mark your calendars because the first half of the month, Chef Daniel Holzman of The Meatball Shop will be serving up his take on Duck Ramen over at Chef Dale Talde’s The Crown. This delicious dish is complete with duck meatballs, foie, and bean sprouts, as well as a side of Japanese Cole Slaw. Then, follow Talde over to The Meatball Shop (in the Lower East Side) because he’ll be showcasing his Lionshead Meatball Hero from Feb. 15 – 29. This hearty sandwich is filled with pork & veggie meatballs in a black pepper sauce, pickled Kholrabi, and a side salad of green papaya and apple. Winter just got way more exciting.

Black Seed Bagels + Don Angie

170 Elizabeth St.

New York, NY 10012

212-730-1950

www.blackseedbagels.com

See More: NYC’s Best Spots For Bagel And Lox

Attention, cheese lovers! The folks over at Black Seed Bagels are taking it up a notch by creating the ultimate grilled cheese. They’ve collaborated with chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli (of Don Angie) this month to bring a mouthwatering bialy sandwich like no other. Bite into the Don Angie Bialy ($5.50) which is stuffed with green garlic and sesame seeds, then filled with a blend of stracchino and Muenster cheese. The best part? It’s melted to gooey perfection so make sure you grab a few napkins. Available at all three Black Seed locations.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.