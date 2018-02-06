Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Jerry Recco was stern-faced and focused while preparing and delivering Tuesday morning’s update. He takes this stuff very seriously.
The “maven” jumped into the aftermath of Super Bowl LII. The Patriots apparently don’t have much to say about what went down on Sunday night in Minneapolis. The triumphant Eagles, however, are preparing for a massive victory parade in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Later, Jerry got into the Mets reportedly coming to an agreement on a two-year contract with veteran infielder Todd Frazier. He also recapped the Rangers’ tight loss in Dallas, the Islanders’ overtime defeat to visiting Nashville, a trade by the Nets, and a whole lot more.
Have a listen.