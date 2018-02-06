During Tuesday highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Gio and Al Dukes shared their fascination with murder documentaries, which made Boomer a little uncomfortable.
The guys got the ball rolling by taking a closer look at the Mets’ reported two-year deal with veteran slugger Todd Frazier before delving into the aftermath of Super Bowl LII, which has featured some personal turmoil for a few Patriots.
Boomer also talked about coming to grips with a rebuild by his disappointing Rangers.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!