NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two people they say attacked a passenger and a bus driver in the Bronx last month.
According to the NYPD, a female suspect hit a 24-year-old woman in the head with a screwdriver after they started arguing on a BX29 bus back on Jan. 23.
When the bus driver pulled over and opened the door, investigators say a male suspect dragged the victim off the bus by her hair and kicked her in the head.
Police said he then got back on the bus and told the driver to keep going.
When the driver refused, police said he hit him on the side of the head with an umbrella.
The driver and passenger were both treated at Jacobi Medical Center.
Police released surveillance images of the suspects who managed to get away.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.