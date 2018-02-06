CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:kissing, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Women Lawmakers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s behavior in Albany was called into question Tuesday night – by some who say that a kiss is not just a kiss.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, de Blasio smooched his way through Albany this week – bestowing kisses on female lawmakers while men got a handshake and maybe a pat on the back.

Workplace experts said the mayor was out of line; that his charm offensive was not charming and was more than a little bit offensive.

“Absolutely horrible,” said workplace expert Steven Viscusi.

Viscusi, an expert in workplace etiquette, was not feeling the love over Hizzoner’s actions.

“It’s absolutely inappropriate in any business environment today — with the new #MeToo movement — but even before that, that women should be hugged in an intimate way,” Viscusi said. “Why should a woman have to be pushed close to you and rubbed up against?”

And with the flu season so dramatically upon us, Viscusi said the mayor was guilty of a double faux pas.

“In church, the bishop has told people to give a special signal like this,” Viscusi said as he put his palms together to demonstrate, “as opposed to shaking hands.”

De Blasio asked the mayor about the way he greets women lawmakers.

Kramer: “I wonder if you think that’s an appropriate greeting for an executive at a business meeting.”

De Blasio: “I think certainly for the last 30 or so years that I’ve been involved in professional and public life – 30-plus years – that has been a norm and it’s been a respectful norm.”

But on the street Tuesday afternoon, some New Yorkers did not agree. When asked if it was appropriate for an executive to kiss a woman hello, Hilda Greenfield of the Upper West Side said no.

“I don’t know, it’s just too intimate,” she said.

“I don’t think that would be appropriate, and I’ve worked for many organizations where that wouldn’t be tolerated,” said Darryl Roberts of the Upper West Side.

“No, definitely not,” said Erica Blum.

“Here in the states, a handshake would probably be the better course of action,” said Olivia Broome of Washington Heights.

“If it’s his wife,” said Peter Roth. “In a business situation, usually you don’t behave that way.”

But not everyone said it was unacceptable. When asked whether an executive kissing a woman hello was appropriate, Rose Lipman of the Upper West Side said, “Sure.”

At least there is some good news – de Blasio said he got a flu shot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch