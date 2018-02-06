NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s going to be a nervous opening on Wall Street, a day after the Dow Jones industrial average recorded its biggest fall, in percentage terms, since August 2011.

Futures markets are turning cagey as the opening bell gets nearer, with Dow futures and the broader S&P futures down a further 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The 1,175-point drop in the Dow Monday — about 4.6 percent of its value — capped two days of losses that have erased the stock market’s gains for the year. The Dow is still up 21.3 percent over the last 12 months.

Many analysts say after record growth, this is a correction.

“The stock market has gone too far, too fast,” said James McBride, managing director of the McBride Group. “It’s just appropriate to hit the reset button.”

On Wall Street, traders took Monday’s drop in stride, noting the tremendous changes in the markets since crashes like the one in 1987 that saw the Dow lose nearly 23 percent of its value in a single day.

“I honestly don’t think there’s much to panic about,” said NYSE options broker Kirk Katzburg.

Market professionals warn that the selling could continue for a bit. But many are also quick to say they see no recession looming, and they expect the strengthening global economy and healthy corporate earnings to help stock prices recover.

“The reasons for the increase in rates is the stronger economy,” said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust. “The reasons are positive. It’s not as if something like 2008 or financial Armageddon is coming.”

But if you’re one of the millions invested in funds that track the S&P 500, a broader measure of market health, you’re still up 16 percent since President Donald Trump took office.

“I don’t think anyone’s that worried yet, see how it goes for the next few days,” said Westfield, New Jersey resident Tom Garry. “For right now it’s not unexpected there would be some kind of correction at this point.”

Advice for you from financial planners is don’t panic. If you have money in the market, view it as a long-term investment that over the long run, will grow.

“What would happen if i put $10,000 into the stock market right after the president was elected? Even with this two day sell off, that $10,000 would be worth $13,280 today,” said CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger.

Trump has frequently commented on gains by the market during his first year in office. But a White House spokesman did say Monday, “Markets do fluctuate in the short term.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)