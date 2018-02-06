BRANCHBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s back to school for more than 2,000 students in New Jersey who got the day off because too many school bus drivers had the flu.
All three Branchburg Township schools have reopened Tuesday after they closed because at least seven bus drivers were out sick Monday.
The district found enough substitute drivers and has sanitized its buses and buildings. The district serves students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.
Administrators say this was the first time this has happened in the school district’s history.
