NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Macy’s is launching a clothing line geared towards Muslims.
The department store has teamed up with Verona Collection to sell modest dresses, tops, cardigans, and hijabs through the Macy’s website.
Lisa Vogl — a graduate of Macy’s minority and women-owned business development program — developed the brand to offer more fashion diversity.
When the products become available on February 15, Macy’s will become the first major U.S. department store to offer hijabs.
Other brands offering products aimed at Muslims include Nike, which offers a high-performance athletic hijab, and Mattel which will offer a doll modeled after American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.
