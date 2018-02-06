NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If nothing else, they have an eye for quality.
Police are looking for a pair seen on camera stealing over $100,000 worth of jewelry and purses.
Cops say they kicked off their spree last February at a store on Fifth Ave, where a woman was seen snatching a purse worth $1,250.
The suspect appeared again days later, this time with a man who allegedly helped her make off with $20,000 worth of jewelry from a Madison Avenue store.
Cops say the duo struck several more time over the following twelve months, swiping items in a Manhattan and Brooklyn grand larceny pattern that netted a $1,500 religious artifact, and a haul of jewelry worth $95,000.
That latest and largest score came from a store on Sixth Ave.
The woman has been described as white, and in her 60s, she is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray cap, white scarf, black fur-lined jacket, and black pants.
The man is also white and in his 60s. He is 5’7″ and 170 lbs, and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.