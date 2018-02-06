NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Grief counselors will be on hand at an elementary school Tuesday after an 8-year-old girl from Queens died from the flu.

Neighbors at the Lefrak City apartments are sending their condolences to the family of 8-year-old Amely Baez, who died at 6:30 a.m. Monday after being hospitalized with trouble breathing just one day earlier.

“I’m so sorry,” said neighbor Patrick Chadwick. “My heart goes out to the family and everybody, you know. It’s a shame.”

“I’m kind of overwhelmed with fear because I myself haven’t taken the flu shot, so now it’s definitely urgent,”said neighbor Kymberley Walcott.

She is one of two children from New York City who have died this flu season. The second death was described as a pediatric patient, but officials gave no other details.

Overall, there have been nearly 37,000 lab-confirmed flu cases over the past eight weeks in New York state, with more than 9,300 people requiring hospitalization.

In December, a 4-year-old New Jersey girl died from the flu. The in January, 10-year-old Connecticut boy Nico Mallozzi died from complications of the flu after attending a hockey tournament in Buffalo.

The Centers for Disease Control reports so far this year, the nation has seen 53 pediatric deaths. That figure will likely rise, as more cases are reported.

Doctor visits for flu-like symptoms hit their highest level nationwide since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Last season, there were 106 influenza-associated pediatric deaths nationally, including six pediatric flu deaths in New York City.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says there is still time and a need to be vaccinated.

“There are plenty of young, healthy people who died from the flu so it’s not safe playing that kind of roulette,” he said.

Parents, who understand there are still risks, are doing all they can to guard against the virus.

“She got the flu shot, but I heard many people who got the flu shot still get the flu,” said parent Antionette Millien. “So you just gotta be extra cautious about germs and infections going around. My suggestion, don’t send your child back to school if they’re not fully well.”

Health officials say it’s not too late to get the flu shot, especially for children.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)