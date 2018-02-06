NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Some people on the East Coast got a push alert on their phones about a tsunami warning, but the National Weather Service says it was just a test.

Meteorologist Hendricus Lulofs said there was a glitch Tuesday during a routine test, meaning some people received what looked like an actual warning on their phones.

“A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message,” the National Weather Service in New York tweeted. “We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning.”

***THERE IS NO TSUNAMI WARNING*** A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018

“A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect,” the NWS in Charleston, South Carolina tweeted.

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect #chswx #gawx #savwx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2018

Officials said it appeared to be an issue with the popular Accuweather app.

Accuweather didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Jeremy DaRos, of Portland, Maine, said the alert made him “jump” because he lives a stone’s throw from the water and was aware of recent spate of small earthquakes that made the alert seem plausible.

“Looking out the window and seeing the ocean puts you in a different frame of mind when you get a tsunami warning,” he said. He said that after clicking on the push notification for details he realized it was just a test.

This comes less than a month after a now-fired Hawaii state worker sent a false missile alert, inciting panic and chaos across the island chain until a correction was sent almost 40 minutes later.

