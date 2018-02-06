CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The City Council is holding a hearing on the failure of heating systems in New York City Housing Authority buildings.

The hearing follows weeks of NYCHA boilers breaking down or struggling to produce heat and hot water during frigid temperatures.

The Council is hearing testimony from NYCHA executives and residents affected by the failing heating systems.

Council Member Ritchie Torres called the failures at NYCHA staggering and scandalous.

Heating issues have plagued NYCHA residents for years, but this winter has brought a crisis the state and federal governments can no longer ignore, says Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

“For our family members to be living like this is unacceptable,” he said Monday while appearing with residents at the Gowanus Houses. “These are our grandmothers, our aunties, our uncles, our mothers, our sisters, these are not strangers.”

Tenant Margaret Brishbon says her apartment has been ice cold.

“No heat and I had to wear clothes like I’m going outside,” the 81-year-old said.

Adams wants NYCHA to take $48 million in savings after a conversion from oil to gas heat and use it for emergency boiler repairs.

But the agency said the money is specifically for reductions in energy bills.

Late last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city is investing $200 million to replace boilers and upgrade heating systems at 20 public housing developments with the most chronic issues.

De Blasio said the work will be done over the next four years and that the upgrades will help the New York City Housing Authority save $5 million a year in energy costs.

